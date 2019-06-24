Gain crucial marketing skills for as little as $29

Story highlights Using social media is a critical part of developing a strong marketing plan

This course dives into social media platforms, MailChimp, SEO and more

In 2019, there's no escaping social media when it comes to developing a strong marketing plan for your business. According to a recent study from Hootsuite and We Are Social, the number of worldwide social media users grew by more than 200 million between April 2018 and April 2019, totaling almost 3.5 billion users. And this growth isn't slowing down.

In 2019, there's no escaping social media when it comes to developing a strong marketing plan for your business. According to a recent study from Hootsuite and We Are Social, the number of worldwide social media users grew by more than 200 million between April 2018 and April 2019, totaling almost 3.5 billion users. And this growth isn't slowing down.

This means if you want to reach your audience, you need to meet them where they are.

If you aren't completely familiar with the whole array of social media platforms, the idea of marketing on them can seem daunting. But online courses are here to help.

Enter the Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Skills Bundle (valued at $29; store.cnn.com). This 30-hour course dives into social media platforms, MailChimp, influencer marketing, Google AdWords, search engine optimization and more.

What's included?

When you buy this bundle, you'll have lifetime access to all 10 of these courses, totaling over 330 lessons:

Quality Content Revealed

The Complete YouTube Channel

Facebook Gaming at FB.GG

42 Secrets of Influence Online

Email Marketing with MailChimp, WordPress & Leadpages

Master of SEO

Restream Live on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Twitter via Periscope, VK, & DLive

Airbnb Experience Creation

Influencer Marketing on FameBit

What will you learn?

The goal of the social media marketing bundle is to beef up your skills in a number of crucial topic areas, from email marketing to the ins and outs of SEO.

For example, the Complete Google AdWords course will supply you with all the information you need to set up your own ad campaign. This course includes seven hours of content, with a knowledgeable instructor walking you through the setup of real-life campaigns. You'll quickly learn how to employ these types of audience conversion strategies to your own business.

Or let's say you're interested in growing your YouTube channel. The Complete YouTube Channel course includes five hours of content to teach you how to improve your channel and get paid while doing it. It covers everything from what equipment is needed for filming to how to create engaging thumbnail images.

All in all, at the crux of what you will learn is how to make eye-catching content, gain more followers and earn millions of impressions -- all of which are crucial skills to master when it comes to social media marketing.

