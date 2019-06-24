Sketch out your business plan in this sleek and intuitive builder
As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love.
Whether you're in the beginning phases of creating a business plan or already have the next big idea to change up a certain industry, sketching out your ideas is an important step. Not only does it give you a written record to keep or share with colleagues, but it shows you a visual roadmap.
And Bizplan is an online application that can help you do just that. It's a go-to resource to build out a business plan with intuitive controls. Even better, in the CNN Store, you can score a lifetime subscription for just $29.
The interface is pretty sleek, with easy drag and drop pieces. And with formulas built in, you can leave your calculator at home, since Bizplan can handle almost any calculations. A finance dashboard allows you to import data and see it in a graphic format. Plus you can invite other team members or potential investors to check out the plan. A built-in comment system allows them to add feedback. It's a similar setup to Google Docs.
Bizplan could be an invaluable tool for sketching out your plan and monitoring progress as the plan becomes reality. And the financial dashboard can help a lot with tracking your business.
Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.