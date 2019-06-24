For a few days only, score a Kindle Unlimited membership for just $1

Last year a study came out that reported that leisure reading was at an all-time low. This year, Amazon is doing its part to help turn that trend around. For a limited time, Amazon is offering two months of Kindle Unlimited for just 99 cents.

Kindle Unlimited gives you the freedom to read or listen to your favorite books on any device, anywhere you go. The service offers unlimited access to Amazon's catalog of more than 1 million books and thousands of audio books. Plus, you can read current issues of your favorite magazines on your phone, tablet or other device. All you have to do is download the Kindle app, and you'll be ready to read and listen on your schedule.

One of the best ways to enjoy Kindle Unlimited, though, is with Amazon's flagship e-reader, the Kindle, which is designed to optimize the reading experience. There are a few different versions of the Kindle — including the Oasis and the Paperwhite — and each is lightweight, waterproof, and packed with design features that take the reading experience to the next level.

But no matter what device you're using to enjoy the Kindle Unlimited deal, you can't go wrong. Whether you're already a bookworm or you're trying to add more reading time to your life, this deal could be a turning point for reversing that downward trend we mentioned at the top.

And who knows, maybe while using Kindle Unlimited you'll discover a new book series or author that will change your life. Maybe you'll read a magazine article that will shift your perspective on something in the world. Or maybe you'll listen to an old classic that brings back some nostalgic memories. Either way, this is a deal you'll want to take full advantage of.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.