These experts think oil demand won't peak until 2035

Hong Kong (CNN Business) Global oil demand is likely to keep growing for at least another 15 years before emerging economies catch up to the shift from hydrocarbons to electric power, a leading consultancy said on Monday.

"At some point in the next 20 years, it's likely we're going to see oil demand peak. Our own view at Wood Mackenzie, is around 2035, 2036," Wood Mackenzie chairman Simon Flowers said in an interview with CNN Business.

The International Energy Agency, which monitors energy supply for the world's richest countries, said earlier this year that there was "no peak demand on the horizon."

potential peak in oil demand is one of the central questions hanging over the energy industry. The timing could impact trillions of dollars of investment decisions and play a major role in the trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions.

Flowers said that there is already very little demand growth in the European Union, and "in time" demand in America will also drop off.

Read More