(CNN) Five people injured when a Carnival Cruise tour excursion bus was involved in a rollover accident Monday had to be airlifted by military aircraft for treatment, authorities said.

Four patients with injuries that were "too severe to be treated in the Bahamas" were transported on a US military C-130 to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, the Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue & Emergency Services department said in a statement.

Three were seriously injured, with arm and leg fractures, internal injuries and possible paralysis, the Broward rescue unit said. The condition of the fourth patient was minor. The patients were conscious and talking to paramedics.

A spokesman with the US Coast Guard told CNN that one of its helicopters, a Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk, transported the fifth injured person to Nassau's Doctors Hospital in Nassau, the Bahamian capital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation

