Man charged after woman, 2 toddlers found dead inside Staten Island home

(CNN) A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deaths of of a woman and two toddlers who police found inside a smoke-filled home on Staten Island, New York police said Sunday.

Police officers went to the house on Palisade Street around 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress, NYPD Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey said at a news conference.

A small fire burning inside the house was quickly put out. Found dead were Alla Ausheva, 37; Elia Walker, 3; and Ivan Walker, 2, police said.

Almost three hours before the bodies were found, police picked up Shane Walker, 36, wandering the streets near the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, Corey said. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Corey said.

On Sunday, Walker was charged with murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

