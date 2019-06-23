Missing YouTuber Etika's belongings recovered on the Manhattan Bridge, police sources say

(CNN)A backpack and phone believed to belong to a missing YouTuber have been recovered on the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, according to police sources.
Desmond Amofah -- better known by his online pseudonym, Etika -- was last heard from on Wednesday night, according to the New York Police Department.
His disappearance is still under investigation, the sources said.
Police have asked for the public's assistance in finding Amofah, described as a black 29-year-old, approximately six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.
Amofah boasts more than 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he vlogs about video games.
He vanished after posting a video to his channel in which he appeared to express suicidal thoughts, prompting concern among his fans. The video has since been taken down.
In a statement, the NYPD said anyone with information regarding Amofah's disappearance can contact them at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online.
To get help
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.