Missing YouTuber Etika's belongings recovered on the Manhattan Bridge, police sources say

(CNN) A backpack and phone believed to belong to a missing YouTuber have been recovered on the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, according to police sources.

Desmond Amofah -- better known by his online pseudonym, Etika -- was last heard from on Wednesday night, according to the New York Police Department.

His disappearance is still under investigation, the sources said.

Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?

He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019

Police have asked for the public's assistance in finding Amofah, described as a black 29-year-old, approximately six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Amofah boasts more than 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he vlogs about video games.

