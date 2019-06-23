2 dead after church charter bus coming from Colorado conference crashes

(CNN) Two people are dead after a church charter bus heading home from a conference crashed in Colorado Sunday.

The bus was carrying 10 children and five adults, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Blake White. The group was returning to New Mexico from Denver when the bus apparently hit an embankment under a bridge, White told reporters Sunday afternoon. The crash took place near Pueblo, Colorado, about 45 miles south of Colorado Springs.

Pueblo Fire Chief Brian Caserta said that when emergency crews arrived, only five people remained on the bus and had to be extricated.

"The stability of the bus was in question, so crews had to work cautiously," he said.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, said Mike Lening, operations manager with American Medical Response paramedics.

Read More