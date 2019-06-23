Beth Chapman from 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' is in a medically-induced coma

(CNN) Beth Chapman, the bail bondswoman who starred on the reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is in a medically induced coma, her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman has confirmed on Facebook.

The Facebook post linked to a Hawaii News Now story saying that Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you," Dog Chapman tweeted

Chapman starred with her husband on the A&E reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which ran from 2004 to 2012. The show followed Dog, the mulleted bounty hunter, and his platinum blond wife Beth, who formed a ferocious team that tracked down bail fugitives and filmed in Hawaii as well as Colorado.

The couple then starred in "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," a spin-off that aired on CMT from 2013 to 2015.