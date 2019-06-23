Woman arrested after RAF jets escort passenger plane back to London

London (CNN) A woman has been arrested after two Royal Air Force (RAF) jets were forced to escort a passenger plane back to London following severe disruption on board shortly after take-off.

Jet2, a British low-cost airline, reported that there had been an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board its flight Saturday from London Stansted Airport to Dalaman in southwest Turkey.

"We are aware of an incident regarding an extremely disruptive passenger on a flight from Stansted to Dalaman earlier this evening," a Jet2 spokeswoman told CNN in a statement.

"The aircraft has returned safely, and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to support their investigation. We are working hard to ensure the remaining customers reach their destination as soon as possible."

A 25-year-old woman was arrested by Essex Police after the aircraft returned to Stansted.

Stansted Airport told CNN that the flight departed at around 6 p.m. Saturday evening, but was escorted back to London after only approximately 20 minutes in the air.

