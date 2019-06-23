Olympic skating champ and 'Dancing with the Stars' winner Meryl Davis marries her coach's son

(CNN) Meryl Davis' impressive mountain of bling just got topped off with a shiny wedding ring.

Davis' new husband is the son of legendary figure skating coach and choreographer Marina Zoueva.

Zoueva coached Davis and her skating partner, Charlie White, to the United States' first-ever Olympic gold medal in ice dance in 2014.

Meryl Davis and Charlie White won Olympic gold, two world championships and six US championships.

That same year Davis, now 32, won the 18th season of "Dancing with the Stars" with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.