Pete Buttigieg confronts leadership test in impassioned South Bend townhall

South Bend, Indiana (CNN) Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faced the raw and unvarnished emotion of his community at a town hall in South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday as the mayor attempted to soothe the pain caused by the recent killing of a black man by a police officer.

The shooting of Eric Jack Logan, who police alleged was breaking into cars and wielding a knife when he was shot by officer Ryan O'Neill last Sunday, has roiled the Indiana community, putting the spotlight on years of racial tension between the South Bend Police Department and the city's African American residents.

Buttigieg, who announced his presidential campaign earlier this year and quickly surged in the polls, largely put his campaign on hold this week, traveling back and forth to South Bend as he canceled multiple events across the country while keeping some engagements in Massachusetts, Florida and South Carolina. And the town hall represented the biggest public test Buttigieg has faced since declaring his quest for the White House.

The free-wielding town hall -- which included a mix of questions, storytelling and protesting from attendees who spoke to the mayor -- focused on how the police department has interacted with the community for years, long before the shooting.

Buttigieg kept his emotions in check, something that has become a trademark of the candidate on the campaign trail but did let out a mix of frustration at being interrupted and visible sadness at the fact that these issues plague the city he has led for eight years.

