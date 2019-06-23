Oregon GOP state senators again fail to show up for legislative session amid climate bill protest

Washington (CNN) The Oregon state senate quickly adjourned Sunday because the Republican senators who staged a walkout last week over a climate bill didn't show up to the session, according to the state legislature's website.

Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat, adjourned the session without a quorum until Monday at 10 a.m. PTD after the state's 11 GOP senators failed to appear, CNN affiliate KOIN reports.

"Again, I ask the senators that are not here to please if you would come to the building, and we have budgets we need to pass that are for all of Oregon," Courtney said before adjourning.

The Republicans walked out of a session on Thursday over disagreements on HB 2020, a cap and trade climate bill , that had passed the state House on Monday. They then failed to appear later Thursday for floor proceedings. Their absence left the legislative body two senators short of a quorum, blocking the chamber's proceedings.

Oregon Senate Republicans said in a statement Thursday that they decided to stage a walkout and leave the state "to protest cap and trade because it should be referred to the ballot so every Oregonian has a voice."

