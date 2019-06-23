A publisher is turning the Mueller report into a graphic novel

(CNN)The Mueller report is so dense and long that even some lawmakers haven't read all of it.
But a publisher, IDW, plans to turn the 448-page report into lighter reading by making it into a graphic novel.
The authors, cartoonist Shannon Wheeler and journalist Steve Duin, illustrate scenes detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including the 2016 Trump Tower meeting and President Donald Trump saying "I'm f***ed" when he found out about Mueller's appointment.
Justin Eisinger, editor of the book, said a graphic novel would increase the number of people who are informed about Mueller's findings.
"It's a great resource for anyone that wants to be informed about the findings of the most important law enforcement document created in our lifetime," Eisinger said in a news release.
At 208 pages, the comic book version is half as long as the report. It comes out April 2020.
"This really is the easiest way to get people to actually read it," Eisinger told HuffPost.
The report has been No. 1 on The New York Times' paperback nonfiction bestseller list for eight weeks in a row. It was released on April 18 and details Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.