A publisher is turning the Mueller report into a graphic novel

(CNN) The Mueller report is so dense and long that even some lawmakers haven't read all of it.

But a publisher, IDW, plans to turn the 448-page report into lighter reading by making it into a graphic novel.

Justin Eisinger, editor of the book, said a graphic novel would increase the number of people who are informed about Mueller's findings.

"It's a great resource for anyone that wants to be informed about the findings of the most important law enforcement document created in our lifetime," Eisinger said in a news release.