Pence punts to Congress for action on border facility conditions for children

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday acknowledged "a heartbreaking scene" for children held at US detention facilities on the southern border, but punted to Congress to "provide additional support" when pressed on the Trump administration's inaction on the issue.

"It is one of the reasons we continue to call on Congress to give (Department of Homeland Security), Customs and Border Protection additional resources at the border," Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when pressed on the Trump administration's legal argument earlier this week that detained migrant children didn't need basic hygiene products in order to be held in "safe and sanitary conditions."

"This is the wealthiest nation in the world," Tapper said. "We have the money to give toothpaste and soap and blankets to these kids in this facility in El Paso County. Right now, we do."

"Well, of course -- of course we do," Pence responded.

"So why aren't we?" Tapper asked.

