John Bolton: Iran should not 'mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness'

Jerusalem (CNN) United States national security adviser John Bolton warned Sunday that Iran should not "mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," days after President Donald Trump called off a retaliatory military strike against Iran after the downing of an American drone.

Bolton also warned of the possibility of a strike against Iran in the future during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

"Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness. No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East," Bolton, who has publicly and repeatedly called for regime change in Tehran in the past, said.

After coming within minutes of military strikes, Trump stepped back from the brink of a dangerous escalation Thursday.

The President said Friday he called off an attack because he decided there would be too many deaths for a proportionate response to the downing of the US drone.