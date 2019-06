Trump says he's not ready for a 2020 election loss

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday that he's not prepared to lose the 2020 presidential election.

"It would be much better if I said, 'Yeah.' It would be much easier for me to say, 'Oh, yes.' No, I'm probably not too prepared to lose. I don't like losing. I haven't lost very much in my life," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press."

Trump also subsequently reasserted that he doesn't "believe" in the validity of "a lot" of votes cast which show he lost the popular vote in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

"I'll say something that, again, is controversial. There were a lot of votes cast that I don't believe," Trump said.

Outwardly, the President seems to be trudging forward with the idea that he's an unstoppable candidate -- tweeting out a video on Friday showing fictitious Trump campaign signs (e.g. "Trump 2040") for every election until just about the end of time.

