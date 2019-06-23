Tremors felt in Australia after 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's Banda Sea

(CNN) A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near to Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in Banda Sea Monday, with tremors being felt as far away as northern Australia.

The earthquake, which hit at a depth of about 208 kilometers (129 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey, was felt by residents in the Australian city of Darwin.

CNN affiliate Nine News Darwin said on Twitter shaking could be felt in its studios for several minutes

The quake was one of several to hit the Indonesian archipelago Monday, with temblors also rocking the Indonesian side of the island of Papua.