Failed coup sees Ethiopia army chief shot dead by bodyguard

The incident began on Saturday evening in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, where the region's President Ambachew Mekonnen and Amhara Regional Government Office Advisor Ezez Wassie were killed from gunshots.

Regional Attorney General Migbaru Kebede sustained heavy injuries and is undergoing medical treatment, the Prime Minister's office said.

Meanwhile in the country's capital Addis Ababa, the Army Chief of Staff General Seare Mekonnen and retired Major General Gezai Abera were killed at Seare's home by his bodyguard, the statement said.

Army Chief of Staff General Seare was coordinating a response to the attack in Amhara when he was killed, the Prime Minister's press secretary Billene Seyoum told CNN Sunday.

