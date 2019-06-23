Ethiopia PM says army chief of staff attacked

(CNN) Ethiopia's army chief of staff, General Seare Mekonnen, has been attacked, the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a national television address early Sunday.

Wearing military fatigues, the Prime Minister did not clarify the army chief's condition or any specifics about the attack during the TV appearance.

This comes after Ethiopian officials said there was a failed coup attempt Saturday against the Amhara regional government in the region's capital of Bahir Dar. It is unclear whether both events are linked.

Amhara, led by Ambachew Mekonnen, is located in northwestern part of Ethiopia and is one of nine regional states in the country.

On Saturday, Ahmed said in a tweet that the federal police had been authorized to "take action on the instigators" of the attempted coup. It is unclear who was behind the attempt.

