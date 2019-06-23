Ethiopia PM says army chief of staff attacked

(CNN)Ethiopia's army chief of staff, General Seare Mekonnen, has been attacked, the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a national television address early Sunday.
Wearing military fatigues, the Prime Minister did not clarify the army chief's condition or any specifics about the attack during the TV appearance.
This comes after Ethiopian officials said there was a failed coup attempt Saturday against the Amhara regional government in the region's capital of Bahir Dar. It is unclear whether both events are linked.
Amhara, led by Ambachew Mekonnen, is located in northwestern part of Ethiopia and is one of nine regional states in the country.
On Saturday, Ahmed said in a tweet that the federal police had been authorized to "take action on the instigators" of the attempted coup. It is unclear who was behind the attempt.
The US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a security alert saying it was aware of shots being fired in the capital, as well as violence in and around Bahir Dar.
Rise in tensions
Abiy came to power in 2018, following the resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, after years of anti-government protests over economic and political exclusion, and led by the Oromo, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group.
He has led a remarkable political transformation in the country. Abiy's government freed thousands of political prisoners, unblocked hundreds of censored websites, ended the 20-year state of war with longtime enemy Eritrea, lifted a state of emergency, and plans to open key economic sectors to private investors, including the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines.
Ethiopia's parliament even appointed the country's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde, and the nation's first Supreme Court chief, Meaza Ashenafi, was sworn into office.
But his rule has also been marked by a rise in tensions between the diverse country's ethnic groups. According to Agence France-Presse news agency, more than a million people have been displaced by ethnic clashes.