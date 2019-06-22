Colorado got almost 2 feet of snow on the first day of summer

(CNN) Summer solstice, you say? Nearly July? Judging from the almost 2 feet of snow in Colorado, Mother Nature doesn't seem to care.

The white stuff began to fall Friday just west of Denver at elevations above 7,000 feet. Snow also has been reported in parts of Montana, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until Sunday morning, so the snowfall could continue. And, Norman said, even for the area, snowfall at this point is rare. The last time it came this late was on June 17, 1928, when Steamboat Springs got almost 20 inches, affiliate KCNC in Denver reported.

But, no one seems to be complaining on Twitter.

"Snow in Breckenridge, Colorado!" Jennifer Thompson tweeted.

