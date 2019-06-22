A California university removes a mission bell from campus, concerned it's seen as a racist symbol

(CNN) The University of California, Santa Cruz has taken down a cast-iron bell that memorialized Catholic missions in the state after a Native American group argued it was a symbol of racism and oppression.

School employees removed the bell from its spot outside the Hahn Student Services Building during a ceremony Friday.

The school decided to remove the bell after discussions over the past year with Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, a group of Native Americans along California's Monterey Bay.

The group's chairman "spoke of the historical injustices and oppression that the bell represents to the Amah Mutsun and indigenous populations," Sarah Latham, the university's vice chancellor for business and administrative services, said in a post last week on the school's website.

"It was such a compelling statement of impact and I am pleased we have been able to work in partnership with them on the removal. Our students have also given voice to the need to remove the bell."