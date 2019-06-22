Couple says 'I do' minutes before their baby's delivery

(CNN) A New Jersey couple expecting their first baby had plans to get married in a small civil ceremony two weeks before their child arrived. Their baby, however, had other plans.

Michael Gallardo said he and his fiancee, Marie Margaritondo, were in the middle of moving into a new home when Margaritondo went into labor on Memorial Day. It was two weeks before the baby's June 10 due date and two days before the wedding ceremony was to take place.

Gallardo, 45, said they rushed to Morristown Medical Center and were given paperwork to sign listing Gallardo as Margaritondo's fiance, not her husband.

"What really sparked it is when they had brought in the paperwork and said because you weren't married he wouldn't be able to be my proxy," Margaritondo, 44, said.

The couple call their son, Michael Preston, a "miracle baby."

Gallardo told CNN they asked whether there was a chaplain in the hospital so they could exchange vows before the baby arrived, and "the doctor thought we were joking." But once he realized they were serious, the hospital staff sprang into action.

