Seven motorcyclists are dead after colliding with a pickup truck in New Hampshire

(CNN) Seven motorcyclists were killed and three others injured when they collided with a pickup truck going the opposite direction in New Hampshire, police said.

Authorities received a call around 6:30 p.m. Friday about a motor vehicle crash on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire State Police Capt. Chris Vetter said.

The pickup truck, a 2016 Dodge 2500 , was traveling west on Route 2 while the motorcyclists were traveling east, police said.

Road closed 'for the foreseeable future'

Seven people died at the scene and three others were taken to hospitals. Vetter could not provide information on the condition of those injured or the identities of the victims.

