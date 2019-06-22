A Texas police officer was his department's first officer killed in the line of duty in more than 40 years

(CNN) The Mission, Texas, police are grieving the loss of the department's first officer killed in the line of duty since 1978.

Cpl. Jose "Speedy" Espericueta, a 13-year veteran of the Mission police, was responding to an assistance call from another officer Thursday night, police Chief Robert Dominguez said during a press conference Friday. A woman had waved down police, saying her son had shot at her car, he said.

When Espericueta arrived, he saw the son, later identified as Juan Carlos Chapa Jr., walking and attempted to make contact with him. Chapa began to run, then turned around and started firing at Espericueta, hitting him, police said.

The officer, with the help of others who had responded, exchanged gunfire with the 33-year-old man, Dominguez said.

Espericueta was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where he later died.

