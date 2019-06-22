A plane crashed while on a skydiving excursion in Hawaii. All nine people aboard died

(CNN) A small plane crashed while on a skydiving excursion in Oahu and erupted into flames, killing all nine people aboard, Hawaii authorities said.

The King Air twin-engine plane went down Friday evening near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors, the Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted.

It was on a skydiving excursion when it crashed, Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel P. Neves said.

When firefighters arrived, the plane was engulfed in flames and they worked to extinguish them. Witnesses saw the plane coming inbound before it went down onto a fence line, away from the runway, Neves said.

"This is the most tragic aircraft incident that we had. We had some helicopters with the military but this is a civilian plane that went down and with that many people on board," Neves told CNN affiliate KGMB.

Read More