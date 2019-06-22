Nine people are dead after a plane goes down near an airfield in Hawaii

(CNN) Nine people are dead after a small plane crashed near an airfield in Oahu and erupted into flames, Hawaii authorities said.

"With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors," the Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted.

Authorities received a call Friday evening about a downed aircraft at the Dillingham airfield, Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel P. Neves said.

Upon arrival, they saw the plane engulfed in fire. The crash is on the fence line, away from the runway, Neves said.

The airfield is a general aviation airport operated by the department under a 25-year lease from the US Army, Hawaii's government website says. The state leases 272 acres of the 650-acre Dillingham Military Reservation and operates the single 5,000-foot runway primarily for commercial glider and sky diving operations.

