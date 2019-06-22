70 people were arrested at a climate protest outside The New York Times offices

(CNN) Seventy people were arrested outside of The New York Times building in Manhattan on Saturday, according to a New York Police Department spokesman, during a protest to call attention to the way news outlets cover the climate crisis.

Charges against the protesters are pending, an NYPD spokesman told CNN.

The protesters were affiliated with a group called Extinction Rebellion, which describes itself on its website as an "international movement" aimed at combating climate change through nonviolent protest and minimizing the "risk of human extinction and ecological collapse."

New York Police officers take into custody activists who climbed on the awning of the New York Times building to hang signs during a climate change rally, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in New York.

Eve Mosher, a spokeswoman for the group, told CNN that Saturday's protest was meant to call attention to how news outlets cover climate change.

"The New York Times can take the lead reporting on the climate emergency," Mosher told CNN, saying the newspaper does "good reporting" but it's "not treating it in the manner they should be."

