Man arrested after hidden camera found in James Bond studio toilets

London (CNN) A man was arrested Friday after a hidden camera was found in the women's toilets at Pinewood Studios, in Buckinghamshire, England, where the next James Bond film is being filmed.

The 49-year-old man was subsequently charged with voyeurism, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told CNN. He will appear in court Saturday.

Filming is currently underway at Pinewood Studios for "Bond 25," the upcoming James Bond movie that's likely to be Daniel Craig's last in the title role.

The project has suffered repeated delays: original director Danny Boyle pulled out in August, and was replaced the following month by Cary Joji Fukunaga. In May, Craig was injured during filming, requiring ankle surgery.

Earlier this month, a controlled explosion during filming injured one crew member and damaged the exterior of the 007 stage.

Read More