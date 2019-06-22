White House proposing $50 billion package to boost Palestinian economy -- if there is peace

Washington (CNN) The White House is proposing a $50 billion package designed to boost the Palestinian economy, presenting a vision of regional prosperity that remains contingent on an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, administration officials said.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner will pitch the proposal during a two-day conference in Bahrain this week with international investors and foreign government officials, calling for a combination of grants, low-interest loans and private investments over 10 years -- more than half of which would be spent in the Palestinian territories, while the rest would flow to neighboring Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.

The proposal, which the White House hopes will be bankrolled primarily by wealthy Arab countries and private investors, aims to create one million new jobs in the West Bank and Gaza, double Palestinian GDP and halve the Palestinian poverty rate, two senior administration officials told CNN. Reuters first reported the details of the proposal.

But the proposal -- while specific in detailing 179 specific projects -- remains theoretical: it includes no guaranteed economic assistance to the struggling Palestinian economy, nor any financial pledges from companies, governments or international organizations to back up the numbers, a senior administration official said. Instead, administration officials hope the proposal will stimulate discussion about the economic possibilities of regional peace and build pressure on Palestinians to seriously consider a peace agreement with Israel in light of the economic possibilities.

The White House's economic proposal is the first part of the administration's peace plan to be released publicly since Kushner and special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt began crafting the proposal two-and-a-half years ago. The White House does not plan to unveil the political component of its peace plan -- which would address the thorniest issues of the conflict like statehood, the status of Jerusalem, security issues and refugees -- until after Israeli elections in September.

Read More