Joe Biden's challenge: Sustaining support from black voters

Washington (CNN) Poll of the week: A new national Monmouth University primary poll of voters who identify as Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party finds that former Vice President Joe Biden leads with 32%. He was followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 15%, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 14%, California Sen. Kamala Harris at 8% and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 5%.

The poll matches with the average poll that has Biden ahead in the low 30s, Sanders and Warren fighting for second in the mid-teens and Buttigieg and Harris battling for fourth in the mid to high single digits.

What's the point: Biden's advantage is being powered by African-Americans. Although Monmouth didn't breakdown voter choice whites and blacks, we can look to other surveys to see how well Biden is doing with black voters.

An average of our CNN polling in late April and late May shows Biden lapping the field among black voters with about 50%. Harris, Sanders and Warren were all between 5% and 10%. Biden's 40 point lead among black voters was more than double his about 15 point lead among white voters.

Biden's lead with black voters is seen in state polling too. His edges in heavily white Iowa and New Hampshire are only in the high single digits and low double digits. Biden's up by closer to 25 points in South Carolina , which will likely have a majority black Democratic primary electorate.