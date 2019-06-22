Ethiopia says coup attempt in Amhara region has failed

(CNN) Ethiopian officials say a coup attempt on Saturday against the Amhara regional government has failed.

"We confirm there has been a coup attempt against the leadership of the Amhara regional state," said Ethiopian Press Secretary Negussu Tilahun.

He said the coup attempt in Bahir Dar, the regional capital, had failed.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a tweet that federal police have been authorized to "take action on the instigators."

It was not immediately known who was behind the failed coup.