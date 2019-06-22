Ethiopia says coup attempt in Amhara region has failed

(CNN) Ethiopian officials say a coup attempt on Saturday against the Amhara regional government has failed.

"We confirm there has been a coup attempt against the leadership of the Amhara regional state," said Ethiopian Press Secretary Negussu Tilahun.

He said the coup attempt in Bahir Dar, the regional capital, had failed.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a tweet that federal police have been authorized to "take action on the instigators."

Separately, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa has issued a security alert saying it is aware of shots being fired in the state capital, as well as violence in and around Bahir Dar.

