A woman who carried her twin sister's babies gave birth to her two healthy twins

(CNN) An Oregon woman was told she couldn't give birth herself, so her twin sister offered to be her surrogate. Months later, the sister gave birth to two babies -- twins.

Whitney Bliesner's doctors had told her the only way she could have children was through surrogacy, but she never expected her sister to offer her womb.

But Jill Noe, a former college basketball star who is Whitney's twin, was insistent. She wanted to make her sister's dreams of motherhood a reality.

"It's the best gift that I could ever ask for," Bliesner told CNN affiliate KNXV.

