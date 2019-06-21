This turtle lost both his back legs so vets built him a very fancy wheelchair

(CNN) Do you want to spend several minutes of your day gazing at photos of a turtle in a wheelchair?

Well, do we have the story for you.

La tortuga, la tortuga! Ya no puede caminar. Porque no tiene, porque le faltan...las dos patitas de atrás!

This fine specimen is Pedro the handicapable turtle, a patient of Louisiana State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Baton Rouge.

When Pedro was adopted, he was already missing one hind leg. He recently ran away for a few months, and when he returned home, the prodigal box turtle had somehow managed to lose the other one.

A little treat for a guy with two feet.

His owners brought him to LSU and vets concluded that, other than being inexplicably accident-prone, Pedro was just fine.

Read More