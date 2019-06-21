An Ohio mom dropped off her infant at daycare. The baby was 'lifeless' when she picked her up

(CNN) When Taylor Bush went by Nana's Home Daycare in Cleveland earlier this week and picked up her 2-month-old daughter, something didn't seem right.

"So I go to walk out the door and I close the door behind me, so I'm like, 'Hey, mama baby.' I realize her neck is, just, she's just lifeless," Bush told CNN affiliate WJW

The child, Di'Yanni Griffin, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Now multiple officials want answers into how she died.

The county's medical examiner performed an autopsy Thursday and is waiting on the results, the office's external affairs manager, Christopher Harris, told CNN.

If it's determined that the baby died under "suspicious circumstances," the Cleveland Police Department will investigate her death. Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services, a child welfare agency that investigates child fatalities, told CNN that Nana's Home Daycare is barred from looking after children during their investigation into the provider.

Read More