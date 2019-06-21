Missouri rules against the state's last abortion clinic

(CNN) Missouri moved closer to becoming the first state without an abortion provider Friday when its health department rejected a license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood location.

A judge had ordered the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to decide by Friday whether it would rI did enew a license for the clinic, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region.

It was not immediately clear Friday when the decision would go into effect. It would make Missouri the first state without an abortion clinic in almost 50 years.

The battle has been brewing for weeks, as states across the country move to restrict access to the procedure.

