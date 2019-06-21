KFC unleashes a Cheetos chicken sandwich and honestly, it looks delicious

(CNN) It's a match made in finger-lickin' heaven.

For four weeks starting July 1, KFC and Cheetos will marry their signature fare in a new collaboration that sprinkles magical, orange Cheeto dust on a chicken sandwich.

In a win for advocates of chips on sandwiches, the KFC Cheetos Sandwich drenches KFC's crispy fried chicken in a "special Cheetos sauce" on top of a bed of Cheetos.

Kentucky Fried Chicken's own Colonel Sanders tweeted on Thursday that he was "finger lickin' thrilled" to announce the mashup.

Special announcement: I am finger lickin' thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC — KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019

Chester Cheetah echoed the sentiment with a birth announcement for the companies' Frankenfood.