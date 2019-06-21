KFC unleashes a Cheetos chicken sandwich and honestly, it looks delicious

(CNN)It's a match made in finger-lickin' heaven.
For four weeks starting July 1, KFC and Cheetos will marry their signature fare in a new collaboration that sprinkles magical, orange Cheeto dust on a few KFC menu items.
In a win for advocates of chips on sandwiches, the KFC Cheetos Sandwich drenches KFC's crispy fried chicken in a "special Cheetos sauce" on top of a bed of Cheetos.
The lineup also includes "Cheetos-Fied KFC Hot Wings," "Cheetos Loaded Fries" and "KFC Mac and Cheetos Bowl," all slathered in Cheetos sauce and a Cheeto dust finish.
On Thursday, Kentucky Fried Chicken's own Colonel Sanders tweeted that he was "finger lickin' thrilled" to announce the mashup.
Chester Cheetah echoed the sentiment with a birth announcement for the companies' Frankenfood.
Fans in New York can taste the new items for free at a pop-up party at KFC's downtown location on July 27 from 4 to 8 p.m.
It's the latest development in fast food's love affair with the crunchy cheese-flavored snacks.
In June 2016, Burger King launched Mac n' Cheetos, which stuffed fried mac and cheese into the shape of a Cheeto puff, and Cheetos Chicken Fries.
The former became so popular that it returned in the summer of 2017 with a comeback commercial with the Burger King and Chester Cheetah superimposed onto Mark Morrison in the video for his 1996 song, "Return of the Mack."
There's even a frozen version of the Mac n' Cheetos available at Walmart for those who prefer to coat their fingers in Cheeto dust in the comfort of their own home.