KFC unleashes a Cheetos chicken sandwich and honestly, it looks delicious

(CNN) It's a match made in finger-lickin' heaven.

For four weeks starting July 1, KFC and Cheetos will marry their signature fare in a new collaboration that sprinkles magical, orange Cheeto dust on a few KFC menu items.

In a win for advocates of chips on sandwiches, the KFC Cheetos Sandwich drenches KFC's crispy fried chicken in a "special Cheetos sauce" on top of a bed of Cheetos.

The lineup also includes "Cheetos-Fied KFC Hot Wings," "Cheetos Loaded Fries" and "KFC Mac and Cheetos Bowl," all slathered in Cheetos sauce and a Cheeto dust finish.

On Thursday, Kentucky Fried Chicken's own Colonel Sanders tweeted that he was "finger lickin' thrilled" to announce the mashup.