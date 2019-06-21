Two mysterious objects were seen floating above Kansas City. They (probably) weren't aliens

(CNN) For a few hours on Thursday evening, people in Kansas City thought they had a bona fide "X-Files" case on their hands.

High in the sky above the city, two small white spheres seemed to just be floating above the clouds.

What the heck were they?

Folks in the Midwestern city didn't call up the special FBI agents from the fictional 90s TV show for answers about these UFOs.

They went to the media.