The ducklings were trapped in a storm drain. Firefighters turned to YouTube for help.

(CNN) It turns out YouTube is good for more than just cute animal videos.

A woman driving in Littleton, Colorado, on Thursday noticed a mother duck pacing and quacking near a storm drain, so she pulled over to see if it needed help.

That's when she saw the eight ducklings stuck inside.

She promptly called the fire department, South Metro Fire Rescue spokesman Eric Hurst told CNN.

Rescuers were able to easily retrieve four of the ducklings, but the rest of the group had retreated deeper into the underground pipe.

