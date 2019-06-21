Dairy Queen is giving away ice cream to celebrate the first day of summer

(CNN) Free ice cream!!!

There, did we get your attention?

Dairy Queen is marking the first official day of summer by giving away free ice cream -- with any purchase. It seems like a pretty good excuse to take a cheat day on your diet. It doesn't count if it's a celebration, right?

Here's the deal.

Get to your local participating DQ and you can choose a free small regular or dipped cone -- vanilla, chocolate or orange Dreamsicle. Just download the Diary Queen mobile app to access the coupon, which will be available until the end of today.

