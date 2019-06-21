Scientists say dinosaur fossils found in Colorado are those of a 68 million years old triceratops

Several weeks ago, construction workers digging near a Denver, Colorado, retirement home made a startling discovery: dinosaur bones.

Paleontologists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science quickly got to work identifying the partial skeleton found in Highlands Ranch, a short drive south of Denver.

Now, they say it was an adult triceratops buried in the bedrock -- and the fossils were 68 million years old.

Dinosaur dig in Littleton, CO

"It's always exciting to get a call about possible fossils, and I can't wait to share more details as we continue to dig," Tyler Lyson said, according to the museum's press release

"Finds like this, while relatively rare, are a great reminder of how dynamic our planet is and how much more there is out there to discover."

