A Connecticut man is charged with manslaughter for allegedly assisting in wife's suicide

(CNN) A Connecticut man who police say confessed to holding a gun while his terminally-ill wife pulled the trigger to end her life appeared in court Friday on a charge of second degree manslaughter.

Kevin Conners, 65, appeared before a state Superior Court judge in Middletown, a day after he surrendered to police and posted a $50,000 bond, according to CNN affiliate WTIC

Conners called 911 in the early morning hours of September 6, 2018, and told the dispatcher his wife had committed suicide, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the Connecticut State Police. He told police the sound of the gunshot woke him.

He later admitted, according to the application, that he helped his wife end her life.

"Mr. Conners did what any loving husband would do," Conners attorney, Raymond Rigat, told WTIC.

