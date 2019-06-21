Facebook reverses ban on Led Zeppelin album cover

London (CNN Business) Facebook has reversed a ban it placed on a classic Led Zeppelin album cover that features images of naked children.

Facebook FB The cover of the British rock band's 1973 album "Houses of the Holy" was posted toby the page Ultimate Classic Rock earlier this week, but was removed because Facebook said it violated its policies.

The Grammy-nominated album's artwork shows stylized images of nude children climbing the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.

But in a statement to Ultimate Classic Rock (UCR), a rock fan site with more than a million followers on Facebook, the social media giant said the image had been restored.

"As our community standards explain, we don't allow nude images of children on Facebook," a spokesperson told UCR. "But we know this a culturally significant image. Therefore, we're restoring the posts we removed."

