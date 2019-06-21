Trump responds to accusation of '90s sexual assault

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday responded to allegations of sexual assault after magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll alleged he had attacked her at a New York luxury department store in the late 1990s.

Carroll details the allegations in her forthcoming book, "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal," excerpts of which were published earlier Friday in New York Magazine . While Carroll does not appear to name Trump in the printed excerpt of the first-person account, he is named in the headline, which reads: "Hideous Men Donald Trump assaulted me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room 23 years ago. But he's not alone on the list of awful men in my life."

Trump denied the allegations in a statement Friday, saying he had "never met this person." He accused Carroll of sharing her account to raise book sales, comparing her to women who "falsely accused" Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious confirmation hearings. The article published Friday includes a photo of Trump and Carroll talking in a group.

"Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda -- like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh," Trump said. "It's just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news -- it's an epidemic."

Carroll claims that she encountered Trump in the fall of 1995 or spring 1996 at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, where she says he attacked her in one of the dressing rooms.

