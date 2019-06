Tempers flare as Buttigieg returns to South Bend to address community after officer-involved shooting

(CNN) Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Friday promised residents of South Bend, Indiana, at a march protesting the recent officer-involved shooting that he's "serious about fixing this."

"One thing that I want you to know is that we're serious about fixing this," he told the group gathered for the evening march.

But tempers flared at the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, who skipped scheduled campaign stops in order to return to South Bend on Friday and meet with community members. The shooting has shaken the city over the last week.

"You running for president and you want black people to support you, and vote for you," one incensed community member told Buttigieg. "That's not going to happen!"

"I'm not asking for your vote," Buttigieg told the resident in response. "I will promise that there will be a review to make sure that there is no racism on this department."

